Benesch Adds 20-Atty Team From Reed Smith, Opens In Miami

By Christine DeRosa ( August 4, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP has hired a 20-attorney real estate finance and structured finance team from Reed Smith LLP, supporting the launch of a new Miami office, bolstering its New York presence and establishing a structured-finance platform at the firm....
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