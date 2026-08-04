Broadcom Fails To Pause EU Demand For US-Privileged Docs

By Eddie Beaver ( August 4, 2026, 5:48 PM BST) -- A European Union court has refused to suspend an order by the EU Commission requiring Broadcom Inc. to produce documents for an antitrust probe, finding that the technology company had failed to show a prima facie case that the commission could not demand information protected only under non-EU privilege rules....
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