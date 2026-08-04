Insurer Owes No Coverage For $18M Club Shooting Judgment

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 4, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge said Monday that an insurer does not owe coverage to a nightclub facing an $18.1 million default judgment in a suit from a performer injured in a 2019 shooting, finding the underlying claim fell under an exclusion barring coverage for assault and battery....
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