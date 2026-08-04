Life Insurer's Rate Charges Didn't Violate Policies, Court Says

By Hope Patti ( August 4, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A life insurer did not breach its agreements with universal life policyholders by failing to adjust insurance rates based on improved mortality expectations, a Virginia federal court ruled, finding that the insurer had the discretion to change rates but was not obligated to do so....
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