Prologis REIT Prices $2.1B Stock Offering To Back Segro Buy
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 4, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-based real estate investment trust Prologis on Tuesday priced a $2.1 billion public stock offering to support its recently accepted £14 billion ($18.8 billion) takeover offer of U.K. REIT Segro....
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