Nitrous Co. Says No Proof Whippet User Bought Its Products

By Mike Curley ( August 7, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A now-dissolved nitrous oxide company is urging a Florida court to throw out what remains of a suit alleging that a woman inhaled its products as "whippets," leading to her death, saying there's no evidence that she ever purchased its products or that any of its practices led to her using them as recreational drugs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.