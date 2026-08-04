8th Circ. Backs Chemical Co. In EEOC Race Bias Row

By Katherine Smith ( August 4, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's trial loss in its lawsuit alleging that a chemical company violated civil rights law by failing to prevent racial harassment against a Black employee, ruling that the agency failed to show the jury had relied on flawed jury instructions....
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