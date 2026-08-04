Fla. AG Requests Impeachment Probe Into 11th Circ. Judge
By Carolina Bolado ( August 4, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Florida's Attorney General said Monday he is asking Congress to open an impeachment inquiry into U.S. Circuit Judge Nancy Abudu because of work she did before ascending to the Eleventh Circuit bench for the Southern Poverty Law Center....
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