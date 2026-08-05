5th Circ. Confronts Intervention Row In Prairie-Chicken Suit
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 5, 2026, 12:17 AM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel appeared skeptical of a U.S. government attorney's assertion that an environmental advocacy group waited too long to enter a lawsuit to contest the Trump administration's decision to scrap an endangered species listing for the lesser prairie-chicken....
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