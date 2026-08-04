Ashurst Perkins, Nail Co. Lose Doc Bids In Malpractice Suit

By Rachel Riley ( August 4, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Ashurst Perkins Coie won't have to turn over documents related to its predecessor firm's work for an Omani screw and nail manufacturer in international trade proceedings that are now the subject of a legal malpractice case, a Washington court has ruled, while also denying a discovery request from the firm. ...
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