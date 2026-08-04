ABA Seeks Bar Exam Reform Following Tech Failures

By Emily Sawicki ( August 4, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Over the course of its two-day annual meeting, the American Bar Association's policymaking body, the House of Delegates, approved measures to urge further bar exam oversight and backed measures to support law schools at accredited Historically Black Colleges and Universities....
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