Revive Rx Can't End Eli Lilly's Suit Over Tirzepatide Drugs
By Ivan Moreno ( August 5, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied Revive Rx's bid to end Eli Lilly and Co.'s remaining unfair-competition claims over the compounding pharmacy's sales of allegedly unapproved tirzepatide weight-loss drugs that Eli Lilly says compete with Mounjaro and Zepbound, rejecting Revive's argument that compounded drugs fall outside state "new drug" laws....
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