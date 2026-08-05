NJ Justices Nix Extra COVID Pay For School Custodians

By MJ Koo ( August 5, 2026, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law passed during the COVID-19 pandemic properly barred school custodians from claiming extra emergency pay under their collective bargaining agreement, finding that the law required employees to be treated as if schools had stayed open....
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