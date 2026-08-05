US Looking Into Aluminum, Tissue For Possible Duty Evasion
By Jack McLoone ( August 5, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce opened a pair of investigations Wednesday into aluminum packaging products from Indonesia and Malaysia and tissue paper imports from Vietnam to determine whether the goods are circumventing duties placed on the products imported from China....
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