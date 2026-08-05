Kansas Judge Permanently Blocks Abortion Care Restrictions

By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 5, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Kansas state court has permanently enjoined a slew of restrictions on abortion care, including requirements that providers disclose patients' reasons for seeking an abortion to the state and inform patients about abortion pill "reversal" treatments the court said were "unlikely to be biologically plausible."...
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