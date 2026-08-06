NJ Panel Limits Disclosure Of Pending Police IA Files
By Parker Quinlan ( August 6, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that defense attorneys in the state are not entitled to specific evidence about internal affairs investigations against police officers who are planning to testify in criminal trials....
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