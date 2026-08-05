Court Wrongly Nixed $750K Tax Debt Collection, 6th Circ. Told

By Zak Kostro ( August 5, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court wrongly found that the U.S. government couldn't collect on a man's federal tax liabilities of over $750,000 via a property sale, the government told the Sixth Circuit, saying while the man's mother holds legal title to the property, he is its equitable owner....
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