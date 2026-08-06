4th Circ. Says Mom Was Denied Fair Shot At Removal Relief
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 6, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel said an immigration judge denied a Guinean woman's application for cancellation of removal without an adequate chance to show her removal would cause exceptional hardship for her two U.S. citizen daughters....
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