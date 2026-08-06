Justices' FTC Ruling Weakens Qui Tam's Constitutional Base

By Daniel Passeser ( August 6, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's June 29 decision in Trump v. Slaughter held that the Federal Trade Commission "unquestionably exercises executive power, and must therefore be controlled by the Chief Executive, in whom such power is vested." The court therefore concluded that the president may remove FTC commissioners at will....
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