How 'Settled Expectations' Affect Amazon's Patent Program

By Barry Greenbaum ( August 10, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- On July 13, VirtaMove Corp. filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny review of Google LLC v. VirtaMove, in which Google asks whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office may deny institution under its "settled expectations" framework for older patents, and whether such denials are judicially reviewable.[1] In its brief, VirtaMove argued that the USPTO properly exercised its discretion in considering settled expectations when denying institution. ...