AI Blockchain Co. Accused Of Covering Up CEO's Past
By Jessica Corso ( August 5, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A company that says it uses artificial intelligence to tokenize data was sued in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday by an investor who claims the company failed to alert shareholders that its CEO had previously settled a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.