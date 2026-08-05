No Coverage For Assisted Living Death, Fla. Panel Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 5, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday reversed a judgment that required National Assisted Living Risk Retention Group to provide coverage for a wrongful death suit from a resident's 2012 death, finding no claim was made during the relevant policy period....
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