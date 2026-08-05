Judge Says Firearms Act Can't Stand After Gun Taxes Zeroed

By Asha Glover ( August 5, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court ruled Wednesday that the National Firearms Act and its enforcement of registration and transfer requirements are unconstitutional in light of the 2025 federal budget bill's elimination of taxes on certain firearms, handing a win to several gun rights advocacy groups....
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