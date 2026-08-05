Judge Tosses 'Free' Wi-Fi Calling Fraud Claim Against Carriers

By Jared Foretek ( August 5, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge blasted a Wi-Fi-calling patent holder's antitrust and RICO suit against the major telecom carriers in court Wednesday, dismissing claims that the carriers misled consumers about their Wi-Fi calling offerings, but he did give the plaintiff a chance to refile its antitrust complaint....
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