Limiting Employer Risk If Calif. Case Upends Time Rounding

By Jacqueline Crispino ( August 7, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Employers in California have long used rounding policies, i.e., the practice of adjusting employees' time clock punches up or down to the nearest predetermined increment, and California Courts of Appeal have long held that such neutral rounding policies are lawful. However, a case pending before the California Supreme Court may alter the landscape, as the court has undermined the reasoning behind those Courts of Appeal holdings in recent years....
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