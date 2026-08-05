New Mexico Says Blanche, DOJ Blocked Epstein Ranch Probe

By Lauren Berg ( August 5, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico asked a Washington, D.C., federal court Wednesday to force the U.S. Department of Justice to hand over unredacted Jeffrey Epstein investigative files, saying it needs the materials for its own investigation of alleged crimes at the late sex offender's Santa Fe County ranch....
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