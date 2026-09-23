California Powerhouse: Knobbe Martens

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- California is where, for many, ideas become reality, and Knobbe Martens has built its reputation on protecting such innovation, securing more than $1 billion in jury awards this past year for its clients in the state, including $634 million in damages in litigation against Apple and $381 million from medical device behemoth Medtronic....
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