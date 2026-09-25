California Powerhouse: Munger Tolles

By Hailey Konnath ( September 25, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles, over the past year, took on the Trump administration in multiple high-profile battles involving Susman Godfrey and the New York attorney general, and defended the University of California in litigation following student protests over the war in Gaza, making the firm one of the Law360 2026 Regional Powerhouses in California....
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