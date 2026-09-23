Connecticut Powerhouse: Silver Golub
By Aaron Keller ( September 23, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- In addition to securing a $49 million verdict for a Connecticut patient whose doctors repeatedly missed signs of cancer, Silver Golub & Teitell LLP extended its national presence in 2026 by scoring a $30 million privacy settlement in California against Google LLC and suing firefighter gear manufacturers in Montana on behalf of Connecticut municipalities....
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