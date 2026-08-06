Conservation Group Sues Feds Over Bison Permit Cancelation

By Crystal Owens ( August 6, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An environmental group is suing the Bureau of Land Management over a decision to revoke permits for seven bison grazing allotments in Montana, arguing that removing the animals will cause harm to its members and the future health of herds....
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