Mich. Contractor, Teamsters Defeat Driver's Race Bias Claim
By Melanie Dorsey ( August 6, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A former truck driver has lost his race discrimination lawsuit against Doan Construction Co. and a Teamsters local after a Michigan federal judge found the company reasonably believed it fired him for punching a co-worker and the union properly declined to take his grievance to arbitration. ...
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