DOE Can't Force FOIA Filers To Reaffirm Old Requests

By Jared Foretek ( August 6, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge blocked the U.S. Department of Energy's requirement that Freedom of Information Act filers confirm their interest in pending requests filed before October 2024 within 30 days or face closure, ruling that the policy was never authorized in the FOIA statute....
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