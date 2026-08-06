Final Deal OK'd In Drexel COVID-19 Fee Refund Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 6, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted final approval to a $2.2 million settlement, including $733,000 in attorney fees, to resolve claims from former Drexel University students alleging the school owed them tuition refunds for the services not provided during the COVID-19 pandemic....
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