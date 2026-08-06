Mich. Cannabis Agency Accused Of Aiding Buyout Plot
By Susan Smiley ( August 6, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan business owner has claimed in a suit filed in federal court on Thursday that the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency and several of its members coordinated with JARS Holdings to push him out of the cannabis business while smearing his professional reputation....
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