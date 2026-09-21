Florida Powerhouse: Bilzin Sumberg

By Carolina Bolado ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The small-but-mighty Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP prides itself on being tightly embedded in the Miami community, so it was no surprise that the Miami Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup tapped the firm to handle every negotiation involved in the global sporting event....
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