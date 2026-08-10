Simon & Simon Can Shield Some Info In Uber, FedEx Suit
By Rose Krebs ( August 10, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that Simon & Simon PC can redact the identities of certain personal injury claimants and compensation paid to referral attorneys as it defends claims lodged by Uber and FedEx accusing the firm of a medical records falsification scheme meant to boost injury claims....
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