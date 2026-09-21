Texas Powerhouse: Ahmad Zavitsanos & Mensing

By Sam Reisman ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- In 1993, while still a young attorney at a large law firm, John Zavitsanos did not see the great trial firm he wanted to work at. So he joined forces with another attorney, Joseph Ahmad, and the two of them set out to build it....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.