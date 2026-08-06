Tarsus Bets Up To $800M On Alkeus In Retina Therapy Push

By Al Barbarino ( August 6, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire privately held Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for up to approximately $800 million, expanding the Irvine, California-based eye care company's pipeline into retinal disease with an experimental treatment for Stargardt disease....
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