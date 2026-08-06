NC House OKs Unpaid Suspensions For Judges Under Inquiry
By Hayley Fowler ( August 6, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives have given the green light to a legislative proposal empowering the chief justice of the state Supreme Court to suspend trial court judges without pay if they're under investigation by the state Judicial Standards Commission....
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