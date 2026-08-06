TitleMax Rebuffed In 4th Circ. Bid To Halt Pa. Usury Case

By Jon Hill ( August 6, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has cleared Pennsylvania's banking regulator to continue its pursuit of $52.7 million in penalties from TitleMax for alleged interest-rate violations, rejecting a bid by the title lender's South Carolina arm to block the out-of-state enforcement proceeding. ...
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