NC Judge Lets Raid Suit Claims Proceed Against Officers
By Parker Quinlan ( August 7, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court has ruled that police officers accused of raiding the wrong house while attempting to locate a stolen car are not immune from claims that they violated the rights of the homeowner and her fiancée and illegally destroyed their property....
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