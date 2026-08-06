Ex-GC Hijacked Accounts And Posted Klan Imagery, Suit Says
By Ben Adlin ( August 6, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday in a school fundraising company's lawsuit accusing its former general counsel of taking control of its social media accounts and allegedly replacing its LinkedIn photo with a manipulated image of its president in a Ku Klux Klan robe....
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