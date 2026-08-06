Trump Admin Pays RWE $1.2B To Drop Offshore Wind Leases

By Hailey Konnath ( August 6, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Germany-based RWE has agreed to give up its offshore wind leases off the coasts of New York, California and Louisiana in exchange for a $1.2 billion payment from President Donald Trump's administration, the latest in a string of payments from the government targeting wind energy....
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