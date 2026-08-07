Liberty Mutual Wins $1.5B Award Over Venezuela Forex Curbs
By Caroline Simson ( August 7, 2026, 12:13 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has ordered Venezuela to pay Liberty Mutual more than $1.5 billion over currency controls imposed by the country that ultimately prompted the insurer to sell its Venezuelan subsidiary — once the country's largest insurer — for $2 million....
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