Survivors Sue Vermont Catholic Parishes For $405M In Assets

By Emily Lever ( August 6, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Vermont, has brought a lawsuit against the diocese and the parishes and schools that fall under its authority, arguing the institutions' trusts can, and should, be used to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and alleging the trusts hold around $405 million of estate assets....
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