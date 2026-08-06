Dems Slam Skadden's 'Nothing To See Here' Trump Deal Reply

By Hailey Konnath ( August 6, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic lawmakers on Thursday criticized Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's response to their request that the firm disclose details of its pro bono arrangement with the Trump administration, saying the firm's "three sentence letter essentially saying 'nothing to see here'" is "not going to cut it."...
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