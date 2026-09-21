Washington Powerhouse: Arnold & Porter

By Rachel Riley ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP grew its Washington state business at a blistering pace in the first year after opening its Seattle office in July 2025, representing Microsoft in connection with an OpenAI corporate restructuring, juggling an array of employment matters for the city and scoring legal victories for other major corporate clients....
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