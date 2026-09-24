Illinois Powerhouse: Mayer Brown

By Tracey Read ( September 24, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Over the past year, Mayer Brown LLP advised on multiple financings for Chicago O'Hare International Airport, represented the Chicago Transit Authority on multibillion-dollar rail infrastructure improvements and provided counsel to brokerage firm R.J. O'Brien in its merger with financial services network StoneX Group Inc., valued at over $1 billion....
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