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Illinois Powerhouse: Simmons Hanly

By Lauraann Wood ( September 25, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- This past year, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP's mass tort practice secured hundreds of millions in recoveries for clients in cases involving sexual assault during an Uber ride, a Norfolk Southern train derailment that released toxic chemicals and a cancer diagnosis stemming from the use of Roundup weed killer....

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