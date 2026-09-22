Massachusetts Powerhouse: Ropes & Gray

By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has logged another year as one of the most active firms in the Massachusetts legal market, helping to guide major deals and representing global private equity firms that call Boston home....
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